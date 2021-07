Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Devic Earth, the leader inClean Air as A Service offers customers the benefit of improving their ambient air quality, without having to go through the hassle of owning or maintaining any equipment. Subscription to the service is simple, with a one-time activation fee and a nominal monthly fee thereafter. Apart from a simple monthly fee structure, it comes with an array of other benefits such as plug-and-play, zero system down-time, zero operational overheads, zero facility down-time, high energy efficiency, and many more.