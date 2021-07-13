NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL (Pursuant of Sections 516 of the Real Property Tax Law) Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the City of Oneonta, County of Otsego, State of New York, has completed the final assessment roll for the current Year and that a certified copy has been left with the City ClerkÂ's Office at 258 Main Street (City Hall) where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the first day of October. Dated this 30th day of June, 2021 Richard Maxwell, Assessor.