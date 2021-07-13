Bullying in Academic Medicine Rife, Underreported
Bullying against in academic medicine, especially among women, is rife, underreported, and remains largely unaddressed, new research suggests. Investigators reviewed close to 70 studies, encompassing over 82,000 medical consultants or trainees in academic medical settings, and found that men were identified as the most common perpetrators — close to 70% of respondents — whereas women were the most common victims (56%).www.medscape.com
