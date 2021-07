I’ve written frequently about how the next wave of developer-focused software companies will fuel a $1 trillion enterprise software market, driven by trends such as free open source platforms and flexible API building blocks. The market fundamentals that underpin this trillion-dollar software sector are clear: as every company transforms into a software company—a transformation only accelerated by the pandemic—developers are in the driver’s seat. They want to choose their own tools, technologies and platforms, not products foisted on them by their employers. Thus, enterprise software companies that understand and cater to developer needs stand to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue in the years to come.