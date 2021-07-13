Cancel
Health

National Eating Disorders Association See An Alarming Rise in Eating Disorders

By 9and10news Site Staff
 12 days ago

The pandemic has fueled another crisis… an alarming surge in eating disorders, especially among adolescents. The National Eating Disorders Association reported a more than 58- percent

increase in calls, texts, and social media contacts to its helplines, from adults and adolescents, since the pandemic started. More than a third of those are from teenagers between 13 and 17 years old. Center for Discovery, which operates 15 adolescent clinics for eating disorders, reported more than double the demand for its residential facilities in 2021 compared with 2019.

Here are ways to identify if you or someone else has an eating disorder, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

  • Changes in relationship to food
  • Distorted body image
  • Extreme weight change
  • Excessive exercise
  • Skipping meals or hiding food

If you feel that you may have an eating disorder, and need help contact the National Eating Disorders Association:

CALL

(800) 931-2237

Monday—Thursday 11 am—9 pm ET

Friday 11 am—5 pm ET

TEXT

(800) 931-2237

Pilot hours: Monday—Thursday 3 pm—6 pm ET

Or, click here for more info.

