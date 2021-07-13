Gunpowder Milkshake is Already Getting a Sequel
There's no such thing as waiting for a sequel these days unless one counts the waiting that the audience has to endure to actually see it. Gunpowder Milkshake already has a green light for a sequel and the first movie hasn't even hit the screen yet. From what people can see of the trailer there's already enough action to go around between the five women that are bound to make this a memorable movie, but if that's the case then one has to wonder what the sequel is bound to be like. Between Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh, there's plenty of baddassery already present in the first movie, so it's a big wonder as to who might be showing up in the sequel and what that's going to mean. It might be easier to talk about a sequel at this point if the original movie had already dropped, especially since, even with spoilers, people might get a better idea of how things turned out so that rooting for the sequel might be a little easier.
