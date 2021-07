Panzanella, an Italian rustic bread salad, is not only delicious—it’s an ingenious way of using up the leftover stale ends and bits of bread and those almost-but-not-quite-overripe tomatoes that otherwise would get thrown out or composted. The classic approach is to let stale bread soften in the juices and flesh of ripe, plump tomatoes, and then add aromatics, other veggies (optional), vinegar, and a couple healthy glugs of the finest quality olive oil. The trick to a good panzanella is allotting enough time for the bread to soak up the tomato juices and dressing; all that flavor getting sopped up into the bread is where the magic lies. My version uses grilled bread because I love the flavor that the char adds. But fellow heatstroke victims need not despair—the bread takes only minutes to grill.