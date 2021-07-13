Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Justin Bieber drops over $1,000 on weed and edibles in one go

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe really does get his weed in California. Justin Bieber stopped by Wonderbrett’s new flagship cannabis store in LA on Monday where he purchased more than $1,000 worth of weed products, we’re told. The “Peaches” crooner, appropriately, bought Wonderbrett’s peach OZ fruit pureé edibles and one of every Wonderbrett strain:...

pagesix.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Smoking Marijuana#Pineapple Og#Melon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Peek Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's $7.9M Luxurious Beverly Hills Home

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber officially said goodbye to their first Beverly Hills home earlier this year. The 6,132-square-foot mansion was sold completely furnished for $7.955 million. However, the couple did take a half-a-million-dollar loss of $545,000 since purchasing the home in 2018 for $8.5 million according to PEOPLE. The...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Video of Justin Bieber 'yelling' at Hailey Bieber goes viral

A video of Justin Bieber 'yelling' at wife Hailey Bieber has gone viral, but a number of onlookers say it's all just a misunderstanding. The pair were in Las Vegas where Justin performed at the new Delilah nightclub, and were recorded walking through a hotel lobby. The clip shows Justin animatedly talking next to Hailey - something which some fans have interpreted as shouting.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Just Responded to Rumors She’s Pregnant With Justin’s Baby a Week After That ‘Yelling’ Video

No baby yet. Hailey Bieber responded to rumors she’s pregnant with Justin Bieber’s baby after he referred to them as “mom and dad.”. The rumors started on Monday, July 19, when the “Holy” singer posted a black-and-white photo of him and his wife with the caption, “Mom and dad,” which led fans to wonder if the couple was expecting their first child together. “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” one user commented. Another fan wrote, “Baby on the way?”
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Justin Bieber and Conor McGregor Keep Bro'ing Out, In Person!!!

Justin Bieber and Conor McGregor -- "The Biebs" and "The Notorious" -- are just a couple of bros having a "proper" breakfast together ... shirtless, of course. JB and the MMA star were hanging out in Bev Hills Friday, as McGregor continues to recover from his gnarly leg injury suffered at UFC 264 in his loss to Dustin Poirier.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Fans Are Convinced Selena Gomez Threw Shade at Justin Bieber on TikTok Over His ‘Red Flags’

Fans are convinced Selena Gomez threw shade at ex Justin Bieber in a TikTok video on Tuesday, July 20, about “red flags.”. “So, you’re telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can’t read the red flags? Sis,” the “Wolves” singer, 28, mouthed over an original track from Owen Unruh. Selena could be seen in a red sweatshirt with red lips and nails while sipping out of a can of Coca-Cola.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Breaks Silence After Justin Bieber Was Seen ‘Yelling’ At Her In Video

Hailey Baldwin shared a scathing message about ‘negative bullshit’ after a clip of Justin Bieber ‘yelling’ at her went viral. Hailey Baldwin seemingly shut down reports that Justin Bieber yelled at her during a recent trip to Vegas over the weekend. The model, 24, shared a blurry snapshot of herself kissing her husband, 27, on Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 14 — and penned a pointed message about “false” and “negative bullshit.”
CelebritiesFox News

Fans defend Justin Bieber over clip of seemingly heated moment with Hailey Baldwin

Fans of Justin Bieber are coming to the singer’s defense after a video showed him in a seemingly heated moment with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in Las Vegas. In the clip, reportedly filmed after a surprise appearance by Bieber with Diplo at the XS nightclub at the Wynn on Saturday night, the "Peaches" singer, 27, can briefly be seen with Baldwin, 24, in the midst of his entourage, animatedly exchanging words.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

The Kid LAROI's surprise Justin Bieber DM

The Kid LAROI started working with Justin Bieber after the superstar slid into his DMs. The 17-year-old rapper - who has collaborated on 'Unstable' and 'Stay' with Bieber, 27 - admitted he has no idea how Justin first heard of him but was thrilled with the star reached out to him via Instagram.
Inglewood, CAat40.com

Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & More To Headline 'Freedom Experience'

Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Tori Kelly, Jaden Smith and more are teaming up for a good cause. As per a recent announcement, it was revealed that the stars are headling the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium on July 24 as part of 1DayLA's COVID-19 service event. The mission of the concert is to urge 20,000 volunteers in the Southern California area to offer their assistance from July 18-24 "by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution." Volunteers, who are willing to do a minimum of three hours of service, will see their work culminate in the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The registration fee for the 1DayLA's efforts costs $29 and includes an official 1DayLA T-shirt.

Comments / 1

Community Policy