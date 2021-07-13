Justin Bieber drops over $1,000 on weed and edibles in one go

No baby yet. Hailey Bieber responded to rumors she’s pregnant with Justin Bieber’s baby after he referred to them as “mom and dad.”. The rumors started on Monday, July 19, when the “Holy” singer posted a black-and-white photo of him and his wife with the caption, “Mom and dad,” which led fans to wonder if the couple was expecting their first child together. “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” one user commented. Another fan wrote, “Baby on the way?”