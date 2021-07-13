Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glastonbury, CT

Former high school student charged for putting Hitler quote in yearbook

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Connecticut high school student is accused of changing entries in his school’s yearbook to include a quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, police said. Hollister Tryon, who was barred from attending graduation at Glastonbury High School for allegedly altering the school’s 2021 yearbook, was charged Friday with two counts of third-degree computer crimes for accessing a database used by students to alter two classmates’ entries, the Hartford Courant reported.

nypost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Glastonbury, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Yearbooks#Nazi#The Hartford Courant#Glastonbury High School#Journal#Manchester Superior Court#Wtnh#Anti Semitic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 1

Community Policy