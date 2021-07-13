Former high school student charged for putting Hitler quote in yearbook

A former Connecticut high school student is accused of changing entries in his school’s yearbook to include a quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, police said. Hollister Tryon, who was barred from attending graduation at Glastonbury High School for allegedly altering the school’s 2021 yearbook, was charged Friday with two counts of third-degree computer crimes for accessing a database used by students to alter two classmates’ entries, the Hartford Courant reported.