We may be well into the summer but there's still time to find your perfect skin and hair routine, especially now that there's a new kit packed with summer staples. Say hello to Birchbox's new Limited Edition Set for Summer Kit. It checks off every beauty need we have this season, from dry shampoo to SPF and cucumber masks. Oh, and did we mention that the $58 kit has almost *$200 worth of products* AND comes with a sustainable, biodegradable, organic cotton mesh tote bag from Public Goods? Um, yes, come through Birchbox.