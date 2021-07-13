Cancel
Salina, KS

Salina Man Arrested after Brandishing Guns

ksal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Salina man who allegedly pointed a couple of guns at his neighbors was taken to the hospital after he was struck in the head with a wrench. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 700 block of Maple around 2:30am Monday after an altercation between neighbors. Police say 36-year-old Brandon Trow was intoxicated when he grabbed two handguns and walked across the street to confront two neighbors who were working on a car.

