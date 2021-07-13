Cancel
Premier League

Lionel Messi leads Copa America best XI but only one Premier League star included

By Alex Milne
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iB0f_0aviOGgW00

Lionel Messi was among the Copa America stars selected in the official team of the tournament - but Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was the only Premier League player to make it into the XI.

Messi scored four goals to win the Golden Boot in the tournament and also created five assists to help fire his Argentina side to their first major trophy since 1993.

Martinez, meanwhile, also played a heroic role for La Albiceleste, saving three penalties during the shoot-out win over Colombia in the semi-final and keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory in the final versus Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZLLD_0aviOGgW00
Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez made it into the team of the tournament ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Two more Argentina players made the team of the tournament - Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who completed a move to Atletico Madrid from Udinese on Monday.

Three Brazilians were included in the XI - Paris Saint-Germain duo Marquinhos and Neymar along with Real Madrid's Casemiro.

And the side also had a place for Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan, Chile right-back Mauricio Isla, Peruvian centre-midfielder Yoshimar Yotun and Colombia forward Luis Diaz.

The Copa America win was the first trophy Messi has won with Argentina in his career, and he dedicated the success to the people of his country and the late Diego Maradona.

He took to Instagram on Monday to post: "It was an incredible Copa America.

"We know that we can still improve a lot of things, but the truth is that the guys gave it everything and I can't be more proud to have the luck of being captain of this spectacular group.

"I want to dedicate this success to my family, who always gave me the strength to move forward, to my friends that I love so much, to all the people who believe in us and most of all to the 45 million Argentines who have endured such a tough time with this virus ... especially those that have been personally affected.

"This is for all, and of course also for Diego, who surely was supporting us from wherever he is.

"In order to continue celebrating we have to continue taking care of ourselves.

"Let's not forget that there is still a long way to go to return to normality and I hope we can take advantage of this happiness to gain a little strength to fight the virus together."

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain's most trusted news brands.

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
