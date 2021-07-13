Cancel
UK weather forecast in your area as nation prepares for 29C summer heatwave

By Talia Shadwell
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

The Met Office is forecasting a scorcher of a weekend after summer flash floods soaked parts of London.

The mini-heatwave is tipped to peak by Sunday when highs of up to 29C are predicted in some parts of the country.

Most areas of the UK are set to be bathed in temperatures in the double-digits - even as far north as Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The weekend warmth will be welcome news for sun-seekers heading to the coastlines for beach trips ahead of plans to lift lockdown restrictions on July 19.

The hot weather spell is set to dry off the damp capital, which is expected to record the highest temperatures following Monday's torrential rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuFHq_0aviOFnn00
A red-hot Sunday is in store across the board according to the Met Office's latest weekend forecast (Image: Met Office)

London's downpours flooded streets and homes, trapped cars and caused travel chaos for many as train lines and tube stations were forced to close.

The Met Office's weather forecast is showing London and England's south east and Wales are set for the warmest temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

The national forecaster is predicting a mostly dry weekend with plenty of sunshine for most parts of the UK in good news for stay-cationers and particularly hot weather in England's south east and Wales from Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9yg4_0aviOFnn00
Beachy Brighton is tipped to see among the hottest temperatures this weekend (Image: PA)

Across the UK temperatures should be very warm inland by Saturday, but cooler along some coasts.

It could be cloudier in the far northwest with some rain at times over the weekend.

But temperatures are tipped to soar over the mid-20s for much of England's north, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday, the latest forecast says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MG0i8_0aviOFnn00
Sunshine is set to cover most of the UK from Saturday, according to the latest forecast (Image: PA)

What is the weather in my area?

London and South East of England

Highs of 24C are forecast for Saturday in the capital and south east. London and Reading should get the warmest days.

The capital is likely to be bathed in the hottest temperatures in the UK on Sunday, with a 28C high forecast, and temperatures just slightly lower for Berkshire, Wiltshire and Brighton.

Temperatures out towards Kent are expected to be in the low-20s.

Milton Keynes could peak with 27C highs on Sunday.

South West

Coastal areas can expect to record highs of up to 24C on Saturday, with Plymouth and Barnstaple set for the warmest temperatures.

Yeovil is predicted to record soaring 27C heat on Sunday. Temperatures are likely to hover around the mid-20s in Devon and Cornwall, with the highest temperature likely to be 26C in Bude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riLlc_0aviOFnn00
People enjoy the sunshine on the river Thames in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire (Image: PA)

East

Cambridge should get the balmiest temperatures on Saturday with 23C and temperatures above 20C along much of the coastline.

The city could record highs of 27C by Sunday afternoon, with the coastlines is set to warm to around the mid-20s.

Midlands

Nottingham and Birmingham could record highs of 23C on Saturday.

By Sunday most of the Midlands can expect highs of a baking 26C.

Yorkshire and the Humber

Temperatures look set to peak at around 20C for most parts on Saturday, with Leeds and Sheffield leading the way with a 23C forecast.

York, Leeds and Sheffield all have 26C forecasts in store for a baking hot Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbcng_0aviOFnn00
Conditions are expected to be slighly cooler than inland in coastal areas including Kent (Image: PA)

North East

Most temperatures are forecast to peak above 20C on Saturday including in Newcastle. Highs of 23C could bathe Haltwhistle.

Much of the North East is set for highs of 24C on Sunday.

North West

Temperatures are set to be above 20C across the board on Saturday. Preston in Lancashire should get the balmiest day with 24C.

Liverpool and Cumbria could record balmy highs of 25C on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upYEJ_0aviOFnn00
London is likely to be bathed in the hottest temperatures by Sunday (Image: PA)

Scotland

Edinburgh and Glasgow could both record highs of 22C on Saturday, with Carlisle set for the warmest day with potential for the mercury to hit 24C.

By Sunday the heat lingers across central Scotland with highs of 24C expected again and highs of 25C predicted for Dumfries and Galloway.

Temperatures could even top 20C in the south of the Highlands.

Wales

Highs of up to 24C are tipped for Saturday, with Aberystwyth set for the highest temperatures.

On Sunday the temperatures are tipped to soar to 26-27C inland, with 26C in Cardiff and much of the coastline bathed in mid-20s highs.

Northern Ireland

Temperatures could reach 22C in Belfast and peak at 23C in Newry on Saturday.

Armagh is tipped to record highs of 26c on Sunday.

Much of Northern Ireland will be baking in mid-20s heat with highs of 24C in Belfast and 25C in Omagh on Sunday, according to the latest forecast.

