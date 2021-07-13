Johanna Konta and Roger Federer both forced to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

Johanna Konta and Roger Federer have both withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics.

Brit Konta revealed that she has been suffering with the after-effects of coronavirus, having been forced to pull out of Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive.

While self-isolating, she subsequently developed symptoms and has since tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on social media, she said: “As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two and a half weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

This is a heart-breaking reality for me, as representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career so far.

“I’ll be doing my best to get myself back to full health and fitness and ready to be competing again soon.

“During this time, I’ll also be glued to my TV cheering on my fellow Team GB athletes competing in Tokyo and I hope you will all join me.”

Switzerland's Roger Federer will miss the Olympics too

Federer has pulled out because of a setback with his knee problem.

The 39-year-old, who has already had two knee operations, lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Federer, runner-up to Andy Murray in the gold medal match at London 2012, said on Twitter : “During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

“I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer.

“I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar.”

Federer, who turns 40 in August, saw his quest for a ninth Wimbledon singles title ended with a straight-sets defeat for the first time in 19 years.

Wimbledon was the only fifth tournament in 17 months for Federer following two knee operations during 2020.