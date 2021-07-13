Cancel
Indiana State

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers against telephone scam

By Brian Scott
wyrz.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Todd Rokita today issued an alert to Hoosiers to remain vigilant against a recent surge in telephone scams seeking to take advantage of consumers. An influx in reported complaints have shown that fraudsters are utilizing a telephone scam in which they impersonate a utilities customer service representative and urge customers to make a payment by threatening to cut off power or utility services within thirty minutes of receiving the call. In some instances, the scammer reportedly asks for payment to be dropped off at a kiosk or a laundry mat. These scams are an attempt to steal consumers’ money or identities.

