Four NY politicians want Chick-fil-A banned from renovated thruway rest stops

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 12 days ago
Four New York legislators have criticized plans to bring Chick-fil-A restaurants to rest stops along the New York State Thruway, saying the popular chain discriminates against LGBTQ people.

Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, sent a letter last Thursday to the Thruway Authority’s board of directors saying she was “outraged” at the plan to put Chick-fil-A restaurants at new rest stops that will be opening during a $300 million New York Thruway renovation.

On Friday, Rosenthal’s colleagues, Harry Bronson of Rochester and Deborah Gluck and Daniel O’Donnell, both of Manhattan, sent a joint letter saying that adding Chick-fil-A restaurants to the rest stops would show that the Thruway Authority “doesn’t share the same commitment to their civil rights as New York State.”

According to Fox Business News, The Thruway Authority reiterated that no tax or toll dollars are involved with the deal, and they “support an inclusive environment that treats the tens of millions of people that travel our system with dignity and respect.”

Chick-fil-A is one of 10 restaurants to be included at the new stops once renovations on the centers are completed.

Chick-fil-A responded to the assembly members with a statement on Sunday saying it “does not have a political or social agenda.”

“Chick-fil-A is excited about the partnership and the opportunity to further serve the residents of New York. We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants,” the statement read.

“We are proud to be represented by more than 200,000 diverse team members nationwide, and we strive to be a positive influence in our local communities.”

Bronson called out the chain for a “history” of donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations, according to Newsweek.

“Chick-fil-A, through the charitable wing of its business, has a history of donating millions of dollars to organizations that are discriminatory and anti-LGBTQ organizations,” Bronson said.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy drew criticism from the LGBTQ community when he condemned same-sex marriage in an interview in 2014.

