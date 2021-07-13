Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice as of Aug. 1

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBFdT_0aviO4B300

ROME — (AP) — Declaring Venice's waterways a “national monument,” Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday and will take effect Aug. 1. It applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark’s Square and the Giudecca Canal, which is a major marine artery in Venice.

Franceschini said the government decided to act fast “to avoid the concrete risk” that the U.N. culture agency UNESCO would add Venice to its list of “world heritage in danger” after it begins meeting later this week in Beijing.

The Cabinet decree also "establishes an unbreakable principle, by declaring the urban waterways of St. Mark's Basin, St. Mark's Canal and the Giudecca Canal a national monument,'' the minister added.

Before the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed international travel, cruise ships discharging thousands of day-trippers overwhelmed Venice and its delicate marine environment. Environmentalists and cultural heritage have battled for decades with business interests, since the cruise industry is a major source of revenue for the city.

The government's decision was “awaited by UNESCO and by all those who have been to Venice and who have remained disturbed by the huge size of these ships passing through the most fragile and most beautiful place in the world,” Franceschini told reporters.

UNESCO recommended last month placing Venice on the agency's list of World Heritage in Danger sites.

There was no immediate comment from the U.N. cultural agency.

The Italian government earlier this year had decided on a ban but without quickly setting a date for it to start.

But now, the government “decided to impose a strong acceleration" to implementing the move given the looming UNESCO review, Franceschini said in a statement.

Another impetus was the startling appearance in early June of a 92,000-ton cruise ship nosing its way down the Giudecca Canal for the first time since the pandemic's arrival in early 2020 effectively suspended mass tourism in Venice.

The ban applies to ships weighing more than 25,000 tons or longer than 180 meters (530 feet) or with other characteristics that would make them too polluting or overwhelming for Venice's environment.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi's office specified that ships that don't have any of those characteristics and thus “are considered sustainable" to the Venetian environment can continue to dock in Venice. The premier's office noted that permitted ships generally have about 200 passengers compared to the thousands that huge cruise vessels carry.

With only a few hours of shore time in Venice, the big liners' passengers tend to clump around classic tourist sites like St. Mark's Square, adding to the city's already crowded public spaces.

No cars are allowed in historic Venice, which consists of narrow alleys and many bridges linking passageways. During high tourist season, which occupies a good deal of the year in Venice, navigating as a pedestrian is a daunting challenge.

The Cabinet decree also establishes compensation mechanisms for navigation companies and others affected by the ban. Until a more suitable docking area can be established elsewhere in waters outside the heart of Venice, the government has approved creating at least four temporary docking sites near the industrial port of Marghera, located on the northwestern Adriatic Sea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Italy#Venice#Ap#The United Nations#Cabinet#U N#Unesco#World Heritage#Italian#92 000 Ton#Venetian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
IndustryUS News and World Report

Exclusive - Italy Bans Cruise Liners From Venice, After Years of Hesitation

ROME (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday banned cruise liners from Venice lagoon to defend its ecosystem and heritage, moving to end years of hesitation and putting the demands of residents and culture bodies above those of the tourist industry. The government decided to act after the United Nations culture organisation...
Boats & WatercraftsHyperallergic

Week in Review: Sacklers Temporarily Banned From Naming Institutions; Venice Bans Cruise Ships

Week in Review is a weekly collection of news, developments, and stirrings in the art world. Subscribe to receive these posts as a weekly newsletter. Artists Colin Chin and Nicholas Liem requested the Museum of Chinese in America remove their work from its collection, decrying MOCA’s acceptance of $35 million in funding from NYC as part of a jail expansion plan.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Venice avoids heritage sites in danger list after cruise ship ban

Venice was able to avoid being placed on the United Nation's world heritage sites in danger list after it banned cruise ships from the area. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) met in China on Thursday and decided it would not put Venice on the list. It said it would reconsider the issue in 2023, The Associated Press reported.
Societyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Italy's Padua celebrates inclusion on UNESCO's list

Rome [Italy], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A complex of eight historic clusters of buildings in the northern Italian walled city of Padua was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) list of World Heritage sites on Saturday. The decision was made during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's...
Visual Artwantedinmilan.com

Italy wins UNESCO world heritage status for Padua frescoes

Venice avoids being put on UNESCO endangered list. The 14th-century fresco cycles in the north Italian city of Padua have been awarded World Heritage Status by the United Nations culture organisation UNESCO. The 'Padova Urbs Picta' site comprises eight religious and secular buildings hosting a selection of fresco cycles painted...
Middle Eastcreativeloafing.com

The Archaeological Claim to Jerusalem

Israel Archaeological ExpertThis is the archaeological refutation of the academic critics who deny Israel’s historic connection between the Jewish people and their ancient homeland!Hidden under thousands of years of dust and debris lies a treasure trove of relics containing the biblical secrets of our nation and the claim to our homeland. The latest archaeological discoveries in the ancient city of Jerusalem and throughout the Land of Israel have uncovered key findings that present a powerful and convincing case for the biblical story and for the Jewish claim to Israel—even for those who have a hard time believing.Join Israel archaeological expert Rabbi Avrohom Stolik for a thrilling journey back in time to reveal the Jewish claim to the Holy Land and discover your Israelite roots in the land of our ancestors.Tuesday, July 13 | 8:00 pmEvent Fee: $15.
Aerospace & DefenseSmithonian

When Germany’s First Jet Fighter Set Soar

On July 26, 1944, a lone aircraft streaked across the sky high above Bavaria, Germany. RAF pilot Flight Lieutenant Albert Wall guided his de Havilland Mosquito PR XVI on a long-range photo-reconnaissance mission. Stripped down and carrying no weapons to reduce weight and improve speed, the plane flew at about...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Why Iranian Navy Ships Entering the Atlantic is a Big Deal

Two ships of the Iranian Navy have rounded the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Iranian Navy ships ever to enter the Atlantic Ocean. This comes just days after Iran's largest navy ship caught fire and sank. It appears that the two Iranian ships are heading for Venezuela, which would have significant geopolitical ramifications. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Animated map view of 2 Iranina warships passing around Cape, zoom out to show full route2. Show Shand frigate sailing, then Makran support base ship, Kharg sequence starts3. Kharg ship burns then sinks, show zoom view of 2 ships passing cape4. Zoom out to show route from southern Africa to Venezuela, ship icons arrive in VenezuelaVOICEOVER (in English): The Drive reports that two ships of the Iranian Navy have reportedly rounded South Africa's Cape of Good Hope and appear to be heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The two ships are the frigate Sahand, and the Makran, a converted tanker that looks like it's designed to be a mobile base. This latest news comes two days after the Kharg, one of Iran's largest and most important naval ships, sank after suffering a major fire, the causes of which remain unclear. This would be the first time Iranian naval vessels have operated in the Atlantic and previous reports have indicated that their final destination is in Venezuela, where they might offload a shipment of weapons. While it is still unclear if the ships are carrying any weapons, satellite imagery suggests the Makran is carrying a number of small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass U.S. naval ships in the Persian Gulf. SOURCES: The Drive, CNNhttps://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40926/two-iranian-navy-ships-are-…
Lifestylewcn247.com

Madrid's Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee backed the candidacy that highlighted the green area’s introduction of nature into Spain’s capital. The influence the properties have had on the design of other cities in Latin America was also applauded by committee members. The Retiro park occupies 1.2 square kilometers in the center of Madrid. Next to it runs the Paseo del Prado. The boulevard connects the heart of Spain’s art world, bringing together the Prado Museum with the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and the Reina Sofía Art Centre.
AustraliaDerrick

Australia avoids UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Friday garnered enough international support to defer for two years an attempt by the United Nations’ cultural organization to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status because of damage caused by climate change. UNESCO had recommended that its World Heritage Committee add the...
AccidentsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed

BEIJING — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.
Windermere, FLwindermeresun.com

Stonehenge May Lose Its World Heritage Site Status

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
LifestyleBBC

Unesco World Heritage: Wales' slate landscape bid for honour

An area famed for its slate industry could join Egypt's Pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and Australia's Great Barrier Reef as a Unesco World Heritage site. The slate landscape of north-west Wales is the UK's bid when the World Heritage Committee meet in China this weekend. They will review cultural and...
Chinabostonnews.net

Xinhua Headlines: Quanzhou added to UNESCO World Heritage List

-- East China's port city of Quanzhou, once hailed as "the very great and noble city" by the Italian explorer Marco Polo, won UNESCO World Cultural Heritage status Sunday, bringing the total number of the country's UNESCO World Heritage sites to 56. -- The serial property includes 22 sites of...
Europenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rome government decides to ban large cruise ships in parts of Venice

Rome — Italy's government has decided to ban large cruise ships from entering a portion of the Venice Lagoon from August 1. The measure applies to cruise ships with more than 25,000 gross registered tonnage or a length of more than 180 metres or a height of more than 35 metres, the government announced in Rome on Tuesday evening.
Europetribuneledgernews.com

Rome government decides to ban large cruise ships in parts of Venice

Rome — Italy's government has decided to ban large cruise ships from entering a portion of the Venice Lagoon from August 1. The measure applies to cruise ships with more than 25,000 gross registered tonnage or a length of more than 180 metres or a height of more than 35 metres, the government announced in Rome on Tuesday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy