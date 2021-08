Dr. Lucas Kandefer says most of the time we talk about manners with our puppies and dogs but there are other species that have issues too. He says one thing we see with our cats, in particular, especially when they are young is when they are excited start to become mouthy, they are handsy and they do start trying to bite hands very frequently. When they are kittens, it may cute but when they get a little older, they end up finding it can become more of an issue they don’t have inhibition to bite when they are stressed and there are some cats that actually do get play aggregation where they get so wound up, they don’t know how to stop, and it can cause injuries and cat fights can be really severe. Dr. Lucas Kandefer says if we do want to play with them with their hands, get them use to using something like a cat nip or something that tells them this is when we do interact, and this is when we don’t. He says we want them to have some inhibition when we are working with our hands, so they don’t bite us inadvertently and getting so used to doing that, that they end up causing problems and pain with people.