The Winners and Losers of the 2021 Emmy Nominations

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Michaela Coel may destroy Black Panther: In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, the details of the Black Panther sequel are anyone’s guess, but we do have an update on some of the Marvel movie’s cast. Variety reports that I May Destroy You breakout Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an undisclosed role. Could she be a villain? An ally to or member of T’Challa’s family? Who knows. But we do also now know, courtesy of two different Collider interviews, that Angela Bassett and Winston Duke are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles as Queen Ramonda and M’Baku. The movie is now filming and will release on July 8, 2022.