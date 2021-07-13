Cancel
Round Rock, TX

Shakim Creation Hair Studio coming to Salons by j.c. in Round Rock Crossing

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
Shakim Creation Hair Studio will celebrate a grand opening Aug. 22 insice Salons by j.c. at 3021 S I-35, Ste. 17, in the Round Rock Crossing Shopping Center. The business is owned by hairdresser Sharon Barrow, who specializes in afro-hairdressing such as hair braiding, cornrows, extensions, weaves and dreadlocks among other services, according to her website. Barrow's working hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. To RSVP for the grand opening, call 737-203-0034. https://www.vagaro.com/us04/shakimcreationhairstudio.

Austin, TX
