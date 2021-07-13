Shakim Creation Hair Studio coming to Salons by j.c. in Round Rock Crossing
Shakim Creation Hair Studio will celebrate a grand opening Aug. 22 insice Salons by j.c. at 3021 S I-35, Ste. 17, in the Round Rock Crossing Shopping Center. The business is owned by hairdresser Sharon Barrow, who specializes in afro-hairdressing such as hair braiding, cornrows, extensions, weaves and dreadlocks among other services, according to her website. Barrow's working hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. To RSVP for the grand opening, call 737-203-0034. https://www.vagaro.com/us04/shakimcreationhairstudio.communityimpact.com
