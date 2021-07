The Detroit Pistons are on the clock in the 2021 NBA draft, in which they are widely expected to select Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick on July 29. That said, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver and Detroit's stakeholders are believed to be weighing all of their options, which means the draft's other potentially transformational stars are also in play -- as is trading the pick. What would a Pistons trade look like? What kind of haul could Detroit hope to receive in return? Our team of NBA experts offered some proposals for that scenario, breaking down the terms and the potential trade partners.