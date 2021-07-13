Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Coming to Texarkana

Your State Fair of Texas concessionaires are officially off to the races with a new lineup of incredible, edible innovations for the public to taste at the Fair this fall. The 17th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards offers another year of exciting bites for all appetites. The new lineup is bursting with flavor, whether you love savory or sweet, you’re in for a treat this year. After much deliberation in the first round of judging, the scores have been tallied and the results are in; 32 semi-finalists have been named to move forward. The contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”