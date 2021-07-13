Cancel
Boeing manufacturing flaw slows production

By Molly Hulsey mhulsey@scbiznews.com Print Story
Charleston Regional Business Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe already sluggish delivery of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner jets has taken another hit with a manufacturing flaw announced late Monday by the Federal Aviation Administration. The issue, gaps where the parts of the fuselage converge near the nose of some undelivered jets, will require reworking and additional inspection expected to cut Dreamliner deliveries from the aerospace giant’s North Charleston plant by more than half this year, Boeing said today. Three models of Dreamliner, the 787-8, -9 and -10, are produced at the company's North Charleston campus, which also includes a paint shop and delivery center.

