Trey Anastasio Band announce fall tour (2 nights at Radio City Music Hall)

The Trey Anastasio Band will be on tour this fall, beginning September 17 in Portland, ME and continuing on to Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, Charlottesville, Wilmington, Charlotte, Asheville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, DC before wrapping up in NYC with two nights at Radio City Music Hall on October 2 & 3. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Trey's 2020 Burn it Down live album, below.