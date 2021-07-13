Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Trey Anastasio Band announce fall tour (2 nights at Radio City Music Hall)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trey Anastasio Band will be on tour this fall, beginning September 17 in Portland, ME and continuing on to Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, Charlottesville, Wilmington, Charlotte, Asheville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, DC before wrapping up in NYC with two nights at Radio City Music Hall on October 2 & 3. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Trey's 2020 Burn it Down live album, below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Portland, ME
City
Portland, NY
State
Washington State
City
Charlotte, ME
City
Wilmington, NY
Portland, ME
Entertainment
City
Washington, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Anastasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio City Music Hall#City Music#Washington Dc#The Radio City#Covid#Riviera Maya#Ma#Leader Bank Pavilion#Metro Credit Union#Pa Stage Ae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 1

Community Policy