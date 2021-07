PRESCOTT – A public hearing with no public was held prior to the July meeting of the Prescott City Council Monday night. The meeting was to close out a grant for a water and sewer project that started two years ago. The grant was for $200,000 and repaired lines on West Walnut and West Olive. The grant was provided by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC). Perry Nelson said the project went down Hwy. 67 to West Pine by the Nevada County Depot Museum and on to West Second to Greenlawn. He told the council there were sewer lines the Prescott Water and Sewer Department couldn’t get to, so these lines were replaced and relocated. In addition, the plumbing was changed at the museum which should resolve the issues there.