Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Mural in soccer star's hometown becomes anti-racism symbol

By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 12 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Through the pens and pencils of children, England is fighting back against racism. After bigots defaced a mural of soccer star Marcus Rashford, children in Manchester rose to the hometown hero's defense. They filled spaces on the wall with messages of support, encouragement and consolation. Rashford and two other Black players who missed penalty shots in the final moments of the national soccer team’s European Championship loss to Italy also received racist abuse on social media. The episode has shed light on England’s fight against the bigotry that has blighted the sport loved by people of all backgrounds.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Racism#Racism#Mural#England#Uk#Ap#European Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
NFLphillytrib.com

Stephen A. Smith's xenophobic comments put post-Euro racism in global context

A giant mural in support of the three England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who received racist abuse after missing penalties during the Euro 2020 final, has been unveiled in Manchester. Two recent examples of the trans-Atlantic dimensions of racial intolerance in sports — an arena that,...
SocietyCosmopolitan

England's Tyrone Mings gives mic drop response to Priti Patel’s anti-racism calls

After England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final, it didn’t take long for the narrative to turn from a tournament of togetherness to racist abuse being hurled at players, namely Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. Now, the story’s moved on again, as their teammate Tyrone Mings has addressed Home Secretary Priti Patel in what can only be described as a mic drop moment.
SoccerPosted by
Upworthy

Love trumps hate: Locals cover racist graffiti on Black soccer star's mural with messages of love

Soccer star Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester was defaced by racists after he missed a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. Members of the community stood up for their local hero and covered the hate-filled graffiti with messages of love. Fans posted messages and hearts on the wall to show their support for the 23-year-old soccer star. Despite the strong rivalry between clubs, Rashford is incredibly loved by all soccer fans due to his efforts to feed the underprivileged during the initial lockdown of the pandemic. The mural of the 23-year-old was dedicated to the player because of his efforts to feed children from underprivileged backgrounds. The wall on the side of a cafe in Copson Street, Withington, was defaced shortly after the match with abusive words and drawings.
Premier LeaguePublic Radio International PRI

Fighting racism in soccer

In a tense soccer match that went into overtime, Italy defeated England on Sunday in penalty shootouts to become the European champions. Another shining moment for Italian soccer and yet another disappointment for England. For England though, things quickly went from disappointing to downright ugly when scores of fans took to social media with racist slurs targeting England's players of color. Host Marco Werman speaks with Shaka Hislop, a former English Premier League soccer player and now the honorary president of the educational charity, Show Racism the Red Card.
SocietyBBC

Marcus Rashford: Hundreds gather at mural for anti-racism demo

Hundreds of people have gathered for an anti-racism demonstration at the Marcus Rashford mural. There has been an outpouring of support since the artwork was vandalised following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final. The mural in the Manchester suburb of Withington where Rashford grew up has since been repainted...
SoccerPosted by
Primetimer

Should Ted Lasso tackle English soccer's racism problem?

Ted Lasso's appeal is partly due to it largely avoiding controversial topics such as racism and politics. Last week, Jason Sudeikis made headlines at the Ted Lasso premiere when he wore a sweatshirt in support of England football players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after they experienced racist abuse following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But as Kylie Cheung points out, racism against Black players in England isn't anything new and that, despite Ted Lasso featuring several Black players, "the charming series has largely shied from wading into the political and racial realities of the sport of soccer and the cultural milieu in England, a predominantly white country." Cheung adds: "In light of recent events, the show can no longer hide from the racism of the real world. This was especially made clear when at a recent premiere event for the second season Sudeikis chose to wear a t-shirt in support of the English men's soccer team's Black players. When the show first premiered last year, many praised it for its bipartisan appeal simply because it eschewed politics. And yet comedy, like sports, can only serve as escapism for privileged people, shielding them from the real-life, violent bigotry they would rather ignore. For comedy and sports to have real impact, or serve real purpose, this requires uncomfortable, necessary conversations about identity and lived experience. While Ted Lasso often includes rabid fans who call the team's optimistic coach a 'wanker' or boo the occasional player, it's done in a lighthearted, even loving manner. It downplays the harsh reality of how the vitriol from fans often especially targets Black athletes as the perfect scapegoats for any kind of disappointing outcome. This mindset is one of entitlement — entitlement to the labor and victories of Black athletes, which 'fans' claim as their own when things are good, and are quick to denounce once things go south. They have no real allegiance to their beloved teams' Black players, and see them instead merely as objects of entertainment, a means to a desired sports outcome." Ted Lasso, Cheung adds, "is undeniably funny, and not meant to be taken too seriously. But at a time when real-life, English soccer players are being subject to vile racism from fans, the comedy's detachment from reality is noticeable and disappointing. In one memorable scene, Ted Lasso quoted Walt Whitman: 'Be curious, not judgmental,' a mindset the show could apply to reflecting the experiences of real players instead of choosing to downplay them. If the show's second season continues in this direction, the contrast between its insulated storytelling bubble and the actual English soccer could become deeply, stiflingly uncomfortable."
SoccerFort Wayne Journal Gazette

German soccer team exits field over racism

WAKAYAMA, Japan – Germany's Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. The game was stopped with five minutes remaining and with the score 1-1,...
SoccerPosted by
Axios

Olympic soccer players take a knee against racism

The U.S. and Swedish women's soccer teams took a knee ahead of their match Wednesday to protest racism and discrimination. The big picture: The International Olympic Committee issued new guidelines allowing athletes to "express their views" more freely than in the past. The organization relaxed its protest rules in the wake of 2020's global racial reckoning, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.
Soccervpr.org

From Skateboarding To Soccer: New England's Hometown Olympians

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week, with the opening ceremonies scheduled for Friday. Thirty-three members of Team USA list communities in New England as their hometowns. That includes almost a dozen rowers, a half-dozen runners and three rugby players. Along with the full 600-plus members of the American team and...
Soccerwcn247.com

England player abused by racists slams social media giants

LONDON (AP) — One of the England soccer players targeted with online racist abuse after his team’s loss in the final of the European championship has condemned social media companies for doing too little to block “hateful and hurtful” messages. Bukayo Saka said Thursday that he didn't want anyone else to experience the kind of messages he and teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho received. Racist comments were directed at the three Black players after they missed in the penalty shootout that ended Sunday’s game. Saka wrote on Instagram he “knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive.” The U.K. Football Policing Unit is investigating potential hate crimes linked to the online abuse.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man United star Marcus Rashford’s mural destroyed yet again

One of the after effects of Marcus Rashford missing his Euro 2020 final penalty for England against Italy was the disgusting abuse written on his mural in Wythenshawe, and just a couple of weeks later, it has been destroyed again. Rashford, along with Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, fluffed their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy