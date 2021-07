On Tuesday, Wisconsin Health News hosted a panel discussion to address health inequities beyond COVID-19. Lisa Peyton-Caire, President of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness and member of the Governor's Health Equity Council, discussed the mission and goals of the council. Peyton-Caire explained that it is, "a broad body of work with folks bringing different perspectives and levels of experience mapping out a new direction for our state that really gets us to a place and space that we need to be as a leader and not a trailer in health equity because we know we have that potential as a state."