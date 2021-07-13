Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Abortion providers sue to block Texas Heartbeat Act

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0x1G_0aviMbxF00

AUSTIN, Texas — Several abortion providers filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday that aims to block a newly-passed state law that bans most abortions in Texas.

Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19. It bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically at six weeks and before most women know they are pregnant.

The bill does not make an exception for survivors of rape or incest who become pregnant as a result of the crime against them. It only allows an exception for medical emergencies.

"If permitted to take effect, SB 8 will create absolute chaos in Texas and irreparably harm Texans in need of abortion services," the lawsuit says.

The bill is considered a near ban on all abortions because a heartbeat, which is defined in the bill as "cardiac activity," is typically detected at six weeks gestation. The gestation period starts on the first day of a woman's last menstrual cycle before pregnancy, which is about two weeks before she's even conceived the child. This is why most women don't know they're pregnant until after six weeks, at which time they will no longer be allowed to get an abortion.

According to the lawsuit, nearly 85% to 90% of abortions are performed after the sixth week of pregnancy.

SB 8 differs from previous abortion bills passed in Texas because the state's top attorney won't enforce it, the public will. The bill states this law will be "exclusively enforced" through private civil action. Under the new law, nearly anyone can sue a doctor, provider or person, anywhere in the state, who performs, has the intent to perform or helps a woman get an abortion. The party suing can be awarded at least $10,000 and have their legal fees paid. The only exception is that the person who rapes or commits incest against a woman and impregnates her can't sue.

"In effect, SB 8 places a bounty on people who provide or aid abortions, inviting random strangers to sue them," the lawsuit reads.

The law goes into effect Sept. 1.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

When was the last time Texas lawmakers fled Texas to halt legislation?

Comments / 0

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Rape#Senate#Sb 8#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Related
LawSentinel

US law encourages lawsuits against abortion clinics – 07/25/2021 – world

Encouraged by increasingly conservative justice, US states have adopted a record number of anti-abortion measures this year. According to the Guttmacher Institute, which specializes in reproductive law, there were 90 restrictions in the first half of the year, exceeding the 2011 total. One measure, in particular, has caught the nation’s...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas legislators urge Gov. Abbott to let schools require masks for students

Thirty-one Texas legislators have sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath asking them to reverse the current ban on mask mandates in schools. Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, sent the letter, which was also signed by Democratic San Antonio Reps. Trey Martinez, Barbara Gervin-Hawkins,...
Arkansas StateNPR

A Federal Judge Has Blocked An Arkansas Law Banning Most Abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions in the state while she hears a challenge to its constitutionality. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law, which was set to take effect on July 28. The measure was passed this year by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Women's Healthbgindependentmedia.org

Abortion providers press on as state regulations grow

Ohio’s largest abortion clinic says it will continuing seeing patients and providing care as it awaits the impact of the most recent wave of regulations by the state, and further efforts in the state legislature. The non-profit Preterm in Cleveland has been open for 47 years, through legal barriers galore,...
Texas StateSFGate

An Abortion Provider Discusses His Biggest Fears Over Texas' Abortion "Bounty" Law

Dr. Bhavik Kumar has been a Texas abortion provider for six years, with the last two at the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, Texas. He started practicing shortly after House Bill 2 — the last Texas abortion law to go all the way to the Supreme Court before it was struck down as unconstitutional — went into effect. In the three years between the law’s passage and the Supreme Court’s decision, HB2 forced roughly half of Texas’ abortion providers to shut their doors.
Texas StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Doctors, Clergy Sue Over New Texas Law That Offers $10,000 Bounty on Abortions

Starting September 1st, the state of Texas is offering a $10,000 bounty to any private citizen willing to sue another person who, in some way, helped make an abortion possible. The potential list of targets for such lawsuits is endless: from a pregnant person’s doctor and nurses, a therapist or pastor who offered moral support, a partner who helped pay for the procedure, a friend (even an Uber driver) who drove the patient to the clinic. Under the new law — which a group of doctors, clergy and clinic owners sued to block Tuesday — any or all of them could be taken to court by a stranger with no connection to the patient whatsoever and forced to pay a minimum of $10,000 each, plus legal fees, for “aiding or abetting” an abortion.
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

When was the last time Texas lawmakers fled Texas to halt legislation?

AUSTIN, Texas — Days after being summoned back to the Texas State Capitol for a special legislative session, Texas House Democrats fled the state in order to block Republican-backed election reform legislation. And while it doesn't happen often, this isn't the first time Texas politicians fled across state lines amid...
Texas Statekurv.com

Lawsuit Targets New Texas Abortion Law

A handful of abortion rights groups are suing the state of Texas, seeking to block what is seen as the toughest pro-life law in the nation. It allows anyone to sue an abortion doctor, as well as those who provide financial help or drive a pregnant patient to a clinic. Even religious leaders who counsel a pregnant woman considering an abortion could be liable.
Texas StateMedscape News

Doctors Challenge TX Abortion Law That Asks Public to Sue Providers

Groups of physicians, other clinicians, and clergy filed a federal lawsuit to overturn a new Texas abortion law and stop it from taking effect on. The suit, filed yesterday in United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Austin Division, was signed by nearly two dozen health centers, health alliances, surgical centers, rights advocates, individual providers, and clergy members.
Texas Statefox7austin.com

Organizations join coalition, lawsuit to block Texas abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas - Whole Woman’s Health and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance join a broad coalition of Texas abortion providers, doctors, clergy, abortion funds, and practical support networks in suing to block Texas’ Senate Bill 8. The law is not just the most restrictive abortion ban in the country – banning...
Texas Stateeverythinglubbock.com

Planned Parenthood files lawsuit to block new Texas abortion law

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood joined several other organizations in filing a lawsuit Tuesday to block a recently passed abortion law in Texas. “It would have an incredibly negative impact on the thousands of patients that we serve statewide,” said representative for Planned Parenthood, Sarah Wheat. Senate Bill 8 bans...
Texas Statefox7austin.com

Texas police reform bill signed into law by Gov. Abbott

DALLAS - Governor Greg Abbott signed a handful of bills into law on Monday, including a measure that will bring reform to police practices in Texas. The legislation becoming law improves training, makes some police practices illegal and increases hiring transparency. "It brings all police professions across the state of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy