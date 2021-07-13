Cancel
WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming to town, why has the UFC not come back?

By Joshua Ungar
Cover picture for the articleOn September 10, 2016, the UFC made its debut in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It was UFC 203, Stipe Miocic against Alistair Overeem for the Heavyweight title. Stipe is from Cleveland and so the pieces were in place for the octagon to come to the shores of Lake Erie. I was at UFC 203; it was a total sellout and the fans were into just about every fight on the card. Although, fans were especially amped for Stipe’s fight. Before any action started, the crowd randomly started chanting “Here We Go Brownies Here We Go! Here We Go Brownies Here We Go!” This seems to be pretty fitting for the Cleveland fanbase as it is a Browns town first. But since this date, the UFC hasn’t come back to Cleveland.

