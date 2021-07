HORSHAM, PA — The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The approval follows the regulatory submission to the FDA in November 2020 and marks the sixth indication for DARZALEX FASPRO® in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Findings from the Phase 3 APOLLO study were presented at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and were recently published in The Lancet Oncology.