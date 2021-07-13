Cancel
Company of Heroes 3 is a World War 2 sandbox with the scale of Total War

Company of Heroes with the scale of Total War sounds like the sort of fanciful combination that you might daydream about without ever expecting it to happen. Well, I've got good news for you—Company of Heroes 3 is very real. The bombastic real-time brawls the series is known for return, but this time they're spread across a pair of dynamic, turn-based campaigns full of skirmishes, optional objectives and territory to fight over.

