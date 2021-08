In this article, we will provide you 5 tips to teach you how to become a Pro Fortnite Player. Just in case you have been living underneath a rock the last few years, Fortnite has emerged from an unassuming survival game, adapting and changing its focus to a battle royale mode. A move that has cemented Fortnite as one of the most popular video games of all time. This game is a staple of the streaming and Esports community and for those that can master the mechanics of this title, there is fame and fortune in the form of cash prizes and twitch revenue waiting for them.