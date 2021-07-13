Spike in cases of ethical and academic breaches at student judicial affairs office
USC’s system for handling student disciplinary actions has been criticized for years for lack of transparency and timeliness. Now, more than a year into an unprecedented online learning environment forced by a global pandemic, the Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) Office is inundated with high numbers of reports of cheating and other academic integrity violations.www.uscannenbergmedia.com
Comments / 0