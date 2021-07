To run Windows 3.1 on your iPad, you'll need to buy an app called iDOS 2 that's available in the App Store. Currently, it costs $4.99, which seems like a bargain considering what it can do. iDOS has a spotty history on the App Store. Way back in 2010, Apple pulled an earlier version of the app because it allowed people to run unapproved code loaded through iTunes. Last year, its author updated the app to pull DOS files from iCloud or the Files app, and Apple approved it. So far, it's still listed, so let's hope that it sticks.