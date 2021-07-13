Cancel
Golf

2021 The Open Championship: Dark Horses

By Richard McCusker
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for the John Deere Classic. My three dark horses were Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Roger Sloan. It could have been a very solid week for me as my three dark horses all made the cut, but my two high end plays, Harman and Noren both missed the cut. Reavie ended in a tie for 18th at 13-under, Stallings ended in a tie for 55th at -6, and Sloan ended in 71st at 6-over par. Sloan was playing pretty well through the first two rounds, but fell off on the weekend going a combined 9-over par. Reavie was in contention, but went even par on Sunday. Disappointing, but as dark horses it is not the worst results after already making the cut.

FanSided

FanSided

