Delivery driver brings perspective to his 1st British Open
SANDWICH, England (AP) — In any other week Nick Poppleton would be working as a supermarket delivery driver to supplement his modest income as a player on the third tier of European golf. Maybe even fitting windows with a good friend just for a bit of extra cash. Not this week. Instead he'll be making his first appearance at the British Open after getting through local qualifying. It's some achievement for a player whose golf career took a back seat during the coronavirus pandemic while his partner worked in a hastily constructed emergency hospital especially for COVID-19 patients.
