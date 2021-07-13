Delivery driver brings perspective to his 1st British Open

The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France says it was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday’s stage. The team says in a statement that riders’ rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it stayed in in the southwestern city of Pau. Judicial officials in Pau confirmed “judiciary actions” took place at the team hotel, without further details. They say the Marseille prosecutor is in charge of the investigation. The Marseille prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comments from The Associated Press. About 25 officers from a special public health unit were involved in the search.