Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Delivery driver brings perspective to his 1st British Open

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

SANDWICH, England (AP) — In any other week Nick Poppleton would be working as a supermarket delivery driver to supplement his modest income as a player on the third tier of European golf. Maybe even fitting windows with a good friend just for a bit of extra cash. Not this week. Instead he’ll be making his first appearance at the British Open after getting through local qualifying. It's some achievement for a player whose golf career took a back seat during the coronavirus pandemic while his partner worked in a hastily constructed emergency hospital especially for COVID-19 patients.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#England#Uk#Sandwich#Ap#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
U.K.
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfBBC

The Open: The Iceland delivery driver practising with Phil Mickelson

Nick Poppleton might be a professional golfer, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old has had to "be a bit of everything". "When the pandemic hit, there was no money unless you were playing in the top tier," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat. Over the past year he's been a...
Motorsportswcn247.com

McLaren boss to miss British GP after positive virus test

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — McLaren chief executive Zak Brown will miss the British Grand Prix this week after testing positive for the coronavirus. The British team says its preparations for the Formula One race at Silverstone on Sunday will not be affected. Driver Lando Norris and teammate Daniel Ricciardo are not considered to be among Brown’s close contacts.
Economywcn247.com

UK jobs recovery continues apace as restrictions eased

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s jobs recovery has continued apace as lockdown restrictions were eased and the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines shored up confidence in the wider economy. However, economists cautioned against complacency amid concerns over the sharp pick-up in infections and the upcoming end of a salary support scheme. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the country saw the number of workers on payroll jump by 356,000 in June. That’s the biggest monthly increase since equivalent records began in 2014. The statistics agency said the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions during the spring, particularly the reopening of the hospitality sector drove the jobs recovery.
Golfharrisondaily.com

Morikawa shoots 64, has 3-shot lead at his 1st British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa isn’t one for golf records so he was unaware he could have tied the best round at Royal St. George’s by making an 8-foot birdie putt on his final hole …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Collin Morikawa wins British Open for his second major at age 24

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa wins British Open for his second major at age 24. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Your guide to the links around St. Louis, with PGA and LPGA tournament...
Worldwcn247.com

Barcelona to build 1st cricket pitch thanks to women’s push

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is set to build its first cricket pitch in 2022 thanks to an upwelling of support of an initiative by a group of young women from immigrant backgrounds. The proposal to build the cricket pitch won a popular vote held by Barcelona's city hall for citizens to choose how they wanted to improve public spaces. The plan beat out over 180 other proposals after a word-of-mouth campaign by a women's cricket team for the pitch gained traction in local media. Most of the women players are first-generation Spaniards. Player Nadia Mustafa says “it’s a dream come true.”
Worldwcn247.com

Police raid Bahrain Victorious team at Tour de France

The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France says it was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday’s stage. The team says in a statement that riders’ rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it stayed in in the southwestern city of Pau. Judicial officials in Pau confirmed “judiciary actions” took place at the team hotel, without further details. They say the Marseille prosecutor is in charge of the investigation. The Marseille prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comments from The Associated Press. About 25 officers from a special public health unit were involved in the search.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Canadian government rejects virus shots in US border tunnel

DETROIT (AP) — A mayor in Ontario, Canada, says the Canadian government has rejected a creative plan to have people line up inside a U.S. border tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Michigan has a surplus of vaccine doses. So Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has proposed bringing people to the U.S.-Canada line in the Detroit River tunnel so they can get shots. Dilkens calls it a sensible approach. Motor vehicle travel between the counties is mostly prohibited. Dilkens says the Canada Border Services Agency vetoed his idea for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, and Public Health Agency of Canada wasn't excited, either. The mayor says the Canadian government "will not let this happen.”
GolfFrankfort Times

Dodd storms into 2-shot lead at Senior British Open

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open on Saturday. The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale. He dropped a shot on the 10th but his otherwise stellar performance had him on 11-under 199.
Sportswpsdlocal6.com

Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony aired Friday morning on Local 6. Here's a look back at some of the top moments, including acts showcasing Japanese culture, the Parade of Nations and more. If you missed the four-hour opening ceremony Friday morning, tune in after Local 6 at Six to...
GolfPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Is It “The Open” or “The British Open”?

Golf's final major of 2021, the 149th Open Championship, starts early Thursday morning U.S. time (1:35am Eastern time) at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England. Ireland's Shane Lowry (pictured with the Claret Jug) is the defending champion, he won it in 2019. The Open wasn't played last year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Video: Nasty Accident At The Olympics Is Going Viral

Video of an unfortunate accident during the skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan has gone viral on social media. Angelo Caro Narvaez, an Olympics skateboarder out of Peru, has gone viral on social media after suffering one of the most painful-looking injuries you’ll see. The 21-year-old Olympic...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Plans for new Covid restrictions are 'being drawn up'

There's plans being drawn up to re-introduce coronavirus restrictions as Covid cases continue to soar, it has been reported. According to a report by the Independent, ministers Ministers are reportedly planning to re-introduce Covid restrictions within weeks, the Mirror has reported. A report in the Independent said: "Officials in the...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Archbishop of Canterbury had to leave the most important meeting in the Church of England calendar because Harry and Meghan chose to baptise Archie during General Synod

The Archbishop of Canterbury was forced to leave the most important meeting in the Church of England calendar because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to baptise their son during the General Synod. Senior clerics were mystified when, without explanation, Justin Welby pulled out of the Saturday session of...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Public Safetywcn247.com

Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

BEIJING (AP) — Search and rescue teams are trying to help 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The emergency management department in the city of Zhuhai says the cause of the 3:30 a.m. flood is under investigation. A command center has been set up, and the rescue teams were mobilized from several city agencies. Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong province near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China’s early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the economy about 40 years ago.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Virus spreads in S. Korean regions with lighter restrictions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported a near-high in coronavirus infections as a weekslong surge extends beyond the capital region and the country’s toughest pandemic restrictions. The surge is worrisome in a country where 70% of the population is waiting for their first vaccine dose. It underscores the challenges policymakers face in balancing measures to control virus outbreaks without further damaging their economy. In the Seoul area, officials have closed nightclubs and churches and restricted social gatherings after 6 p.m. But people outside the greater capital area can meet in larger groups at restaurants, bars and nightclubs until midnight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy