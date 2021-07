Sonora, CA – The River And Henry fires containment continue to grow but one’s acreage has also climbed. The acreage has jumped from 650 to 919 and the containment from 18% to 21% in the lightning strike Henry Fire that broke out at the end of June. It is burning near Spicer Reservoir on the Calaveras Ranger District in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness in the Stanislaus National Forest. Forest fire officials update that the flames were a little more active due to interior burning, the completion of burnout operations, and a northeastern spot fire.