How the Stock Market & U.S. Household Income Diverged After the 2008 Crash

In addition to the main courses of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting and corporate earnings, this week will provide the first look at U.S. second-quarter GDP on Thursday. Economic growth has likely peaked for this cycle on a year-over-year basis, with GDP expected to grow at an over 12% pace once second-quarter data is released. Last but not least, U.S. economic output in the second quarter as measured by GDP is almost sure to exceed the pre-Covid peak. In addition, April 2020 was recently declared the last month of the economic recession, making it the shortest downturn on record at two months. While the rate of change in economic growth should slow, Bloomberg consensus GDP growth estimates remain at robust levels at 6.6% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. Bloomberg’s median forecast for quarter-over-quarter annualized GDP growth is 8.5%, accelerating from the first quarter’s 6.4%. There seems to be some downside risk versus consensus given the capacity constraints and rising prices during the quarter. In any case, the economic pace of growth should be robust at more than a 7% annualized rate.