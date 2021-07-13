Chronic Procrastination Is Quite Common. Here's How You Beat It.

One of the most painful experiences in the world to go through is finding out that someone you love cheated on you. Even once you get over the initial shock, figuring out how to get over someone cheating on you can be just as painful. Once you've come to the conclusion that this has happened, no doubt there are tons of things running through your mind. Who was it? Why did they do it? Do they still love me? Do I still love them? Where do we go from here? Of course, every person and relationship is different, but if you’d rather know how to get over a cheater than how to forgive a cheater, then experts are here to help.