Chronic Procrastination Is Quite Common. Here's How You Beat It.

By Tanner Garrity
Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Dr. Joseph Ferrari, a professor of psychology at DePaul University, and the author of Still Procrastinating?: The No-Regrets Guide to Getting It Done, a fifth of adults could be described as “chronic procrastinators.” As Dr. Ferrari recently explained to the The Washington Post: “That’s higher than depression, higher than phobia, higher than panic attacks and alcoholism. And yet all of those are considered legitimate. We try to trivialize this tendency, but it’s not a funny topic.”

LiveScience

Boy's bright-yellow tongue was a sign of rare disorder

For a 12-year-old boy, a yellow tongue was a sign of a serious and rare disorder, according to a new report of the case. The boy went to the hospital after he experienced a sore throat, dark urine, abdominal pain and pale skin for several days, according to the report, published Saturday (July 24) in The New England Journal of Medicine.

