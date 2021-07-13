Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

It’s another day of searching for missing runner in Pleasanton regional park

By Rick Hurd
Mercury News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearch-and-rescue teams set out for the fourth day in a row Tuesday in their quest to find a missing man who went for a Saturday run in Pleasanton and disappeared. “This will be a pretty big push,” Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci said of the search for 37-year-old Philip Kreycik. “We’ve got about 100 volunteers again today, and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is going to continue with their night aerial search.”

