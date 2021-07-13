Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Police identify man shot to death in northeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 21 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday in northeast Charlotte.

Officers said they responded shortly after noon to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Harris Station Boulevard near Rocky River Road.

When they got there, police said they found Marquise Chandler Jr., 27, who had been shot. Chandler was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this crime should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

No other information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

