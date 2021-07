There's arguably no NFL division with more juice entering the 2021 season than the NFC West. The Rams have their sights set on another shot at the Super Bowl after upgrading at quarterback. The Seahawks are fresh off a flirt with Russell Wilson drama. The 49ers just drafted their own future QB while preparing for a return to the postseason. And the Cardinals have one of the most electrifying young signal-callers in Kyler Murray. It's anyone's guess as to which team will ultimately end up on top.