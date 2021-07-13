Cancel
Why Melinda Gates' Recent Trip To New York Is Causing Such A Stir

By Hope Campbell
Melinda Gates has been making headlines since early May 2021, when news broke that she and husband, Microsoft founder and CEO Bill Gates, were divorcing after 27 years of marriage (via The New York Times). Since then, revelations have come to the surface, including information about Bill's affair with an employee that he admitted to, according to The Washington Post. Such a public divorce means when Melinda travels anywhere, the paparazzi are watching. On a recent trip she took to New York, onlookers were surprised by what they saw.

