Here are the 2021 Primetime Emmy nominees. Did your favorite make the cut?

After a strange year, this year’s Emmys promises a return to traditional form with a live-in person ceremony hosted by Cedric The Entertainer on September 19. But while COVID-19 forced The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to get creative in 2020, the pandemic isn’t completely finished with the Emmys. Pandemic-related filming delays mean many fan favorites and past Emmy contenders—including Succession, Stranger Things, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—will be ineligible for awards this year. However, the list of shows that are eligible and have scored nominations include: Mare Of Easttown, I May Destroy You, Hacks, Shrill, The Underground Railroad, and The Flight Attendant.