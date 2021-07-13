Cancel
Here are the 2021 Primetime Emmy nominees. Did your favorite make the cut?

By Associated Press
WAPT
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision." The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show "This Is Us" and ABC's "black-ish" snagged nominations.

