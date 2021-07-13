Los Angeles Rams nod to Super Bowl history with 'modern throwback'
The Los Angeles Rams will have another uniform look for the 2021 season, but this will be more familiar to the team's longtime fans. The Rams on Tuesday revealed what they are calling the "modern throwback" that has elements from the team's uniforms worn from the mid-1970s to 2000, including in Super Bowl XIV and Super Bowl XXXIV. The uniform will feature a white jersey with solid blue numbers, blue ram horns on the shoulders and yellow-capped sleeves. Those will be augmented with the Rams' logo on the neck and the team's wordmark patch on the left side of the front of the jersey.www.espn.com
