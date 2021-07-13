Los Angeles Rams nod to Super Bowl history with 'modern throwback'

Matthew Stafford is in a position now on the Los Angeles Rams that he has never been in before. He has significantly more resources at his disposal to succeed but outside expectations of him this season couldn’t be higher. For the first time, he will need to truly compete with and even surpass the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady in a loaded NFC. The 33-year-old quarterback needs to raise the ceiling of the Rams’ offense this season in order to justify Los Angeles’ significant investment in him and make good on a career’s worth of potential.