Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Los Angeles Rams nod to Super Bowl history with 'modern throwback'

By Jeremy Willis
ESPN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams will have another uniform look for the 2021 season, but this will be more familiar to the team's longtime fans. The Rams on Tuesday revealed what they are calling the "modern throwback" that has elements from the team's uniforms worn from the mid-1970s to 2000, including in Super Bowl XIV and Super Bowl XXXIV. The uniform will feature a white jersey with solid blue numbers, blue ram horns on the shoulders and yellow-capped sleeves. Those will be augmented with the Rams' logo on the neck and the team's wordmark patch on the left side of the front of the jersey.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xiv#Super Bowl Xxxiv#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Super Bowl Xxxiv#Hall Of Fame#Chargers#Ramsnfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLatlanticcitynews.net

Los Angeles Rams unveil jersey inspired by iconic throwback

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to welcome fans to SoFi Stadium for the first time this fall, the team is unveiling a jersey inspired by one of the classic Rams uniforms beloved by generations of fans. The Modern Throwback jersey celebrates the uniform worn by some of the franchise's...
NFLYardbarker

Lions Flagship Radio Discusses Interesting Trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are currently in search of a new running back. Unfortunately for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense, running back Cam Akers will miss the 2021 NFL season with a torn Achilles. Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his former boss, Rams general manager Les...
NFLBleacher Report

No-Brainer NFL Signings That Should Happen Right Now

Some NFL free-agent signings just make too much sense to not happen. Look at, say, the Los Angeles Chargers paying up for former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Corey Linsley this offseason in an effort to protect Justin Herbert. Or the Kansas City Chiefs kicking off an offensive line rebuild in front of Patrick Mahomes with star guard Joe Thuney.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams unveil ‘modern throwback’ white uniforms

It had been a few months since the LA Rams had premiered something new, so on Tuesday they unveiled their alternate white “modern throwback” jerseys by dropping some announcements on Twitter. The uniforms will apparently be worn three times on primetime TV this season, according to one tweet: against the Chicago Bears in the season opener at SoFi Stadium, and then twice in November against the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football Team Preview: Los Angeles Rams — Breakouts, Busts and Sleepers

The “Greatest Show on Surf” has returned to Los Angeles with an upgrade at the quarterback position. The Rams paid a significant price in draft capital to switch from Jared Goff to a more aggressive downfield passer in Matthew Stafford. The hope is that Stafford's vertical aptitude will unlock the full potential of Sean McVay’s offense, one that already features plenty of big-time playmakers.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Rams

Last year, the New York Giants weren't given much of a chance to stand toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Rams. But, to quote the fictitious Gomer Pyle, "Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!" as the Giants not only stood up to the Rams, the game might have actually turned out differently were it not for two turning points in that 17-9 loss.
NFLpff.com

Linsey: The Los Angeles Rams' offense is built to chase explosive plays again in 2021

Watching the Los Angeles Rams‘ offense across the first half of the 2018 season leaves one wondering where things went wrong. The offensive display they put on against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 4 Thursday night victory may have been the peak of that stretch. Quarterback Jared Goff looked every bit a former first overall pick as he dropped the ball into Cooper Kupp‘s hands in the corner of the end zone.
NFLDetroit Free Press

Los Angeles Rams unveil new jersey ahead of NFL season

Ahead of this fall's season, the Rams will add another uniform, harmonizing their modern design with past uniforms from the 1970s to 2000s in what the team calls a "modern throwback." The new uniform, which was inspired by the threads worn by some legendary Rams teams and players, will feature...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

LOOK: Rams WR Robert Woods Debuts Modern Throwback Jersey

The Los Angeles Rams debuted new uniforms ahead of the 2021 season on Tuesday. The Rams new Modern Throwback jersey celebrates the uniform worn by some of the franchise’s greatest players during some of its most memorable moments. Inspired by one of the classic Rams uniforms beloved by generations of...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Los Angeles Rams reveal new alternate uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams revealed some new alternate jerseys ahead of the 2021 season Tuesday morning. Second-year running back and former Florida State Seminoles star Cam Akers took part in a video released by the Rams’ social media team to show off the team’s new white jerseys with blue numbers.
NFLForbes

The Pressure On Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford This Season Is Immense

Matthew Stafford is in a position now on the Los Angeles Rams that he has never been in before. He has significantly more resources at his disposal to succeed but outside expectations of him this season couldn’t be higher. For the first time, he will need to truly compete with and even surpass the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady in a loaded NFC. The 33-year-old quarterback needs to raise the ceiling of the Rams’ offense this season in order to justify Los Angeles’ significant investment in him and make good on a career’s worth of potential.
NFL247Sports

Cam Akers injury: Top options as Los Angeles Rams replace starting RB

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly suffered a massive blow a week before training camp opens: Second-year running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and will presumably miss the entire 2021 season. Now coach Sean McVay must find another top option in the backfield with very little turnaround time.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Rams: Justin Hollins primed for a breakout season

The Los Angeles Rams stole linebacker prospect Justin Hollins off of waivers last offseason, and he could be primed for a breakout in 2021. The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a tremendous season defensively, one that has flown way under the radar due to a variety of different circumstances. First and foremost, the team lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, the one calling the shots for the unit, to the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.
NFLhypebeast.com

Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers To Miss 2021 NFL Season Due to Injury

Los Angeles Rams‘ top running back has suffered a torn Achilles during training camp, forcing the star athlete to miss the upcoming 2021 NFL season. Last year, Akers finished the season as the Ram’s leading rusher. The season saw the young player average 6.3 attempts per game to over 20 in the latter part of the season. From Week 13 through to the Super Bowl LV, Aker had 645 rushing yards, the fourth most in the entire NFL. It gave the Rams plenty of hope for the 2021 season, which was expected to place Akers at the focal point of the Rams’ playbook.
NFLBig Blue View

The Chris and Joe show - Previewing the Los Angeles Rams

Here at the Chris and Joe Show, we’ve been getting ready for the 2021 season by previewing the New York Giants upcoming opponents. Few of their opponents made bigger news in the 2021 off-season than the Los Angeles Rams did when they made a stunning trade for QB Matt Stafford. The trade for Stafford opened the flood gates for speculation, with Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers’ names immediately being tossed around as the next big-name QB to be on the move. None of those moves happened (yet), but they show just how big a trade the Rams made.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Stafford leads Rams into chase for hometown Super Bowl berth

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-7) CAMP SITE: Irvine, California. LAST YEAR: Coach Sean McVay got his fourth consecutive winning season and the third playoff berth of his impressive tenure, although a humiliating home loss to the winless Jets in December likely cost the Rams a shot at the division title in their first year in SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles recovered to beat Seattle in the wild-card round before losing to Green Bay. Los Angeles had the best defense in the NFL behind All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, with rookie coordinator Brandon Staley's unit frequently carrying the Rams while the inconsistent offense led by McVay and quarterback Jared Goff spent a second straight season in the middle of the league rankings. McVay and general manager Les Snead then made another major franchise overhaul early after Staley's departure to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, allowing four defensive starters to leave along with several key assistants.
NFLDaily Tribune

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford will be on a new team in 2021, after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was traded to the Rams early in the offseason and now leads the favorites to win NFC West. Below, we look at Matthew Stafford's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy