Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charlie Robinson, known for role in 'Night Court,' dies at 75

By Jocelyn Brumbaugh
WAPT
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Charlie Robinson, known for his role as Mac on "Night Court," has died, according to numerous reports. He was 75. Robinson died in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest and cancer, Variety reports. Actor Wendell Pierce was among those who reacted to Robinson's death on social media Tuesday, recalling the...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Antwone Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Night Court#Bel Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Lisa Bonet Wasn't In The Cosby Show's Final Episode

"The Cosby Show" ran from 1984 to 1992 and was the biggest sitcom of its era. Fans flocked to their TVs on Thursday nights (this was long before DVRs and streaming services debuted) to watch the adventures of Cliff, Claire, Sondra, Denise, Theo, Vanessa, and Rudy Huxtable. We all watched the Huxtable kids grow up during eight seasons of "The Cosby Show."
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

"Fresh Prince's" Janet Hubert calls out Phylicia Rashad for Bill Cosby support

The actor who played Aunt Viv on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" called out Phylicia Rashad for voicing her support for Bill Cosby after he was released from prison. Janet Hubert, 65, and Rashad, 73, who played family matriarch on "The Cosby Show," apparently don't know each other but crossed paths this week on social media when Hubert took to Twitter after Rashad's reaction to Cosby's release sparked outrage across the platform.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Bill Cosby Tried To Get Wendy Williams Fired

The following article includes mentions of sexual abuse. Wendy Williams has never been shy about sharing her opinions on-camera, and sometimes her lack of filter can get her into trouble. The outspoken television personality has had a long career in Hollywood, but it wasn't until in 2008 that she got her own self-titled talk show (via IMDb). Williams does not have much of a filter on-air, and it's safe to say that her candid personality helps get the ratings. In fact, Williams has ticked off her fair share of stars, including Dionne Warwick. She accused the singer of having someone else run her Twitter account and Warwick wasn't happy about it. "There's an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar," Warwick wrote on Twitter. "Try it Wendy you might like it."

Comments / 0

Community Policy