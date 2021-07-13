Cancel
Dallas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Denton by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. TXC113-121-142045- /O.CON.KFWD.FL.W.0116.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CART2.1.ER.210628T2057Z.210702T2330Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 934 PM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2 feet late this evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding will occur upstream from the gage, near the city golf course. Target Area: Dallas; Denton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton affecting Denton and Dallas Counties.

alerts.weather.gov

#Trinity River#Cars#Extreme Weather
