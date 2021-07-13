Cancel
Bexar County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bexar; Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL...SOUTH CENTRAL HAYS...GUADALUPE...NORTHEASTERN WILSON...EAST CENTRAL BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Berlin, or 7 miles southeast of Cibolo, moving north at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, La Vernia, Martindale, Marion, Kingsbury, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Staples, Zuehl, Fentress and Geronimo.

alerts.weather.gov

