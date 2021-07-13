Cancel
Portage County, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Portage, Stark by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Portage; Stark The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Portage County in northeastern Ohio Central Stark County in northeastern Ohio * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Kent, Green, Tallmadge, North Canton, Streetsboro, Louisville, Mogadore, Hartville, Garrettsville, Navarre, Mantua, Aurora, Brimfield, Randolph, Atwater, Edinburg and Windham. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Areas are quite vulnerable to heavy rainfall after recent heavy rain events. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR AND 30 MINUTES

